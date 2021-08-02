Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $248.73 million, a P/E ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 2.94.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

