Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $67.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

RCKT traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. 4,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

