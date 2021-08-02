Roku (ROKU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Roku has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $428.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.24. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.25 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,469 shares of company stock worth $115,990,800. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.80.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

