Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Critical Analysis

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Magna International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% Magna International 3.25% 13.51% 5.47%

18.7% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magna International has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Romeo Power and Magna International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Magna International 0 3 12 0 2.80

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 65.84%. Magna International has a consensus target price of $89.59, indicating a potential upside of 5.73%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Magna International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Magna International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 102.97 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -13.04 Magna International $32.65 billion 0.78 $757.00 million $3.95 21.45

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magna International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magna International beats Romeo Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. Its Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis systems, as well as engineering and testing services; exterior systems, including fascia and trims, front end modules, front integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, and side doors; and roof systems, such as modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The company's Power & Vision segment offers dedicated hybrid, dual and e-clutch, and manual transmissions; engine drive plates and accessories; AWD/4WD products, rear drive modules, and hybrid and battery electric drive systems; transmission, engine, and driveline components; advanced driver assistance systems, camera systems, ultrasonic sensors, and electronic controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, door handles, overhead consoles, and camera monitoring systems; head, tail, and fog lamps; signal and other lighting products; and latching systems, door modules, window systems, power closure systems, hinges and wire forming, and handle assemblies. Its Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The company's Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle manufacturing and engineering services. It also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

