Ronald J. Forest Sells 2,500 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $163,150.00.

Shares of Matson stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 344,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

