Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $61.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,901 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.