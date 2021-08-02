Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 658.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after buying an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after buying an additional 756,332 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after buying an additional 684,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 386,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $54.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.