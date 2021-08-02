Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$10.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Shares of RAY.A opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$4.83 and a 52-week high of C$8.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.19 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.