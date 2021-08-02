Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $74.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.92.

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,617,000 after acquiring an additional 606,524 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 12.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 607,975 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

