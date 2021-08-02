Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $141.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of VC opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after buying an additional 332,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,314,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

