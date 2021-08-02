Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.20.

