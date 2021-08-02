Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.77 Million Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $13,903,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.