Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 900

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 837.86 ($10.95).

Bodycote stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 895 ($11.69). The company had a trading volume of 151,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,581. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 863.94. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 916.50 ($11.97). The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,480.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

