Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $22.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

