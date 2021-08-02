Royal Bank of Canada Raises Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$163.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQGPF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$110.69 price objective (down previously from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.24.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $119.08 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $119.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.96.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.