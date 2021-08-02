Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLEN. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 368.67 ($4.82).

Shares of GLEN traded up GBX 3.31 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 326.86 ($4.27). The stock had a trading volume of 23,190,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,741,793. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 953.54. The company has a market capitalization of £43.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

