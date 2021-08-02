Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector perform” Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

VSVS traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 524 ($6.85). 117,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,105. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a one year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,665.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

