Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.31.

TOU stock opened at C$34.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$13.28 and a 52-week high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

