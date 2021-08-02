Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.83.

TCW opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$670.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

