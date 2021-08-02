Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,026 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Voya Financial worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Voya Financial by 42,442.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 174,014 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Voya Financial by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after purchasing an additional 210,656 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $64.40 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

