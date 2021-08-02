Royal Bank of Canada Trims eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price to $62.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.60.

eHealth stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $94.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in eHealth by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in eHealth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 356,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

