Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s current price.
LON:RDSA traded up GBX 24.60 ($0.32) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,467.80 ($19.18). The company had a trading volume of 2,093,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The stock has a market cap of £114.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,422.92.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.