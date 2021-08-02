Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s current price.

LON:RDSA traded up GBX 24.60 ($0.32) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,467.80 ($19.18). The company had a trading volume of 2,093,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The stock has a market cap of £114.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,422.92.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

