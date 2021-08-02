Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $492.15. 40,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,337. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.40 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

