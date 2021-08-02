Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 41,164 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 536.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 188,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 726,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 116,079 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,444. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.71.

