Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.50. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,161 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a P/E ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

