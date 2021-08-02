Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.21.

RUSMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF remained flat at $$27.90 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

