Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of RYKKY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,960. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

