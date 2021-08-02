Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $14.55 on Friday. Safestore has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

