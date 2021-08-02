Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.73 ($150.27).

SAF opened at €110.30 ($129.76) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €119.97. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

