Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €141.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Safran in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €127.73 ($150.27).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €110.30 ($129.76) on Thursday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €119.97.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

