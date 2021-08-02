Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $10.02 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,635,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 75,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.26 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

