Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Raises Stock Position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.41% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $429,080,000.

HYDW stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $51.13.

