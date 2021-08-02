Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $277.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.31.

Saia stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. Saia has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 68.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $2,453,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

