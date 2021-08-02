Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman Buys 10,000 Shares

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. 61,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,817. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

