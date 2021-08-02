Samrat Sondhi Sells 11,140 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.29. 992,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $177.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.31.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.