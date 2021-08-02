Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 5,400 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,333.64 ($95.81).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

