Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sanmina by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.06. 5,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,546. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.