Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sanmina updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.930-$1.030 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.93-1.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 332,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,382. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.