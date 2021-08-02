Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.930-$1.030 EPS.

SANM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. 332,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

