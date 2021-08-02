Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.930-$1.030 EPS.
SANM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. 332,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.