Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.51. 79,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,641. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

