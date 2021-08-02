Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

