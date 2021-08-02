Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,001 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRCU. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,967,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,943,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,964,000. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,968,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,208,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.