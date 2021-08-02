Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRPB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 170.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 704,782 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.5% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 675,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 611,819 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 486.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 220,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPB opened at $9.80 on Monday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

