Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BREZ stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

