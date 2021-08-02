Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $157,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 11.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wipro by 359.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 5.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WIT opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

