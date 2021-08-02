Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $157,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 11.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wipro by 359.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 5.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WIT opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.60.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
