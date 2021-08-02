Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paylocity by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Paylocity by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.79.

PCTY opened at $207.46 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 183.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

