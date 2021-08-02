Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of MedTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $166,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $386,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTAC opened at $9.71 on Monday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

