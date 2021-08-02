Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,023 MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MedTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $386,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTAC opened at $9.71 on Monday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

