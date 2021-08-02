Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,497 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 55,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

