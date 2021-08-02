Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of JJSF opened at $164.38 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $120.69 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.